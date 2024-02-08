Watch CBS News

How Trump, Biden legal developments could impact the presidential race

President Biden and former President Donald Trump, the frontrunners in the 2024 presidential race, both saw significant developments in two separate legal cases Thursday. A special counsel determined that Mr. Biden will not face charges in the classified documents probe, while the Supreme Court heard arguments over whether Trump should be ineligible to hold office because of his actions surrounding Jan. 6. Ed O'Keefe examines both.
