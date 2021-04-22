Live

Watch CBSN Live

How to talk to your kids about their school day

The school year just started, but parents may already be tired of hearing "fine" when they ask kids about their day. Psychologist and CBS News contributor Lisa Damour joins "CBS This Morning" to offer tips for getting past the stalemate.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.