How to take action against rising health care costs If you are one of the 147 million people covered by an employer health plan, there is mixed news. Costs are up a seemingly small 4 percent in 2015 from a year ago, but that's still twice the pace of inflation and more than average annual wage gains. With more of the burden shifting to consumers, it's imperative to take control of your health care decisions. Jill Schlesinger reports.