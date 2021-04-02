Live

Watch CBSN Live

How to protect your dog from the flu

Researchers say the dog flu strain that is rapidly spreading across the Midwest has been identified as a new strain from Asia. Veterinarian Dr. Ernie Ward explains what dog owners should do if they think their dog has the flu.
