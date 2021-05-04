Live

Watch CBSN Live

How to prepare kids for the solar eclipse

The director of Twin Oaks Day Camp in New York is taking precautions to protect her campers' eyes during next week's solar eclipse. CBS News' Kenneth Craig has more on what kids need to know and do to enjoy the rare sight safely.
