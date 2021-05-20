Live

Watch CBSN Live

How to navigate a zigzagging stock market

May has been a volatile month for the U.S. stock market amid concerns over inflation and how the Federal Reserve might respond. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins CBSN to discuss how to navigate the stock market.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.