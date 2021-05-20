Visit CBS Village
How to navigate a zigzagging stock market
May has been a volatile month for the U.S. stock market amid concerns over inflation and how the Federal Reserve might respond. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins CBSN to discuss how to navigate the stock market.
