Live

Watch CBSN Live

How to keep work from ruining your vacation

It's summer, time to kick back and recharge the batteries. There's a key to enjoying the restorative benefits of vacation and returning to the office recharged and more productive. Jill Schlesinger reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.