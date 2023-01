How to identify a person in cardiac arrest and administer potentially lifesaving CPR Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game after a tackle. The immediate aid he received on the field saved his life and also raised awareness about what to do if you see someone in distress. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak are joined by Mike Smith, CPR trainer for the American Heart Association, for a demonstration.