Helping kids cope with the coronavirus crisis... The American Academy of Pediatrics is offering advice to parents who are stressed out trying to keep themselves and their kids safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some key suggestions were to practice self care, reach out to others and watch out for signs of increased stress in children. Psychologist Madeline Levine, author of "Ready or Not: Preparing Our Kids to Thrive in an Uncertain and Rapidly Changing World," joins "CBS This Morning" to share advice for parents.