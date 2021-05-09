How to get the best travel deals in 2018 Travel website Kayak launched its annual "Travel Hacker Guide" where a team of data scientists and experts analyzed the site's more than 1.5 billion searches to determine where to go and when to book. Their findings show January is the least expensive month to travel within the U.S. For international travel, try March. Kayak's vice president of marketing, David Solomito, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the top destinations for 2018, budget-friendly cities, and how far in advance you should book for the best deal.