"How to Fall in Love with Anyone" author on the art of intimacy Writer Mandy Len Catron's Modern Love article, "To Fall in Love with Anyone, Do This," is one of New York Times' most-read essays. She asked an acquaintance 36 personal questions and stared into his eyes for four minutes. The acquaintance became her boyfriend. Catron joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her first book, "How to Fall in Love with Anyone," which explores the psychology of relationships and the myths we create about romance.