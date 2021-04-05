Live

How to budget and save money

A new survey shows 29 percent of Americans admit they keep no emergency savings. Only 22 percent are ready with at least six months of reserves. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” to explain the best ways to save.
