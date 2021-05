How to avoid scams on Giving Tuesday The Giving Tuesday movement began in 2012 to boost charitable giving at the end of the year. People donated more than $281 billion to charities last year and a new Bankrate survey says 40 percent of people give money. However, fraud is a big problem and two government agencies are warning consumers to be wary of scammers. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the signs of a charity scam and safe ways to donate your money.