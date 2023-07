How to stay safe using Fourth of July fireworks The highlight of many Fourth of July celebrations is the fireworks -- and officials are urging people to take extra precautions this year to avoid injuries. A recent report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission found more than 10,000 people suffered firework-related injuries in 2022. Pamela Springs, communications director for the commission, joins CBS News to discuss how to enjoy the fireworks while keeping you and your family safe.