Live

Watch CBSN Live

How to ask for a raise

A new study shows most Americans dread the daunting task. CBS News' Hena Daniels gives us some insight on what many are willing to do instead of asking for a bump in salary, and how to do so effectively.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.