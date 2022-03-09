How Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacts the Iran nuclear deal Negotiators are closing in on the terms to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. But as both the U.S. and Iran appear committed to securing the agreement, Russian officials are claiming that the West's sanctions on Moscow are creating problems. Henry Rome, deputy head of research and director of global market politics and the Middle East at Eurasia Group, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nancy Chen to discuss the status of the negotiations.