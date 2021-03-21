Live

How the VA scandal could upend midterm elections

CBS News elections director Anthony Salvanto speaks with Real Clear Politics' Caitlin Huey-Burns about how the Veterans Affairs scandal may impact both sides of the aisle going into the 2014 midterm elections.
