How the tax bill will affect the returns of three American families Most Americans will get a tax cut next year under the plan Congress passed this week, but figuring out exactly how much your family will save is tricky. Republicans say a typical family of four earning $73,000 per year will see taxes drop by more than $2,000, but circumstances can vary widely depending on factors like income and where you live. We asked an accountant to crunch the numbers for three working families to see how much they could be saving. Tony Dokoupil reports.