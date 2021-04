How the Supreme Court may shift after Justice Scalia's death Attorney David Boies argued several cases before Justice Antonin Scalia and the U.S. Supreme Court. Boies successfully fought against Proposition 8, California's attempt to ban same-sex marriage. He also represented Vice President Al Gore during the 2000 election recount. Boies joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how Scalia differed from the other justices and how his death will impact the pending cases before the Supreme Court.