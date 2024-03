How the pandemic allowed caregivers to get some of the help they needed Nationwide, there are an estimated 38 million Americans working as family caregivers, doing unpaid work that's valued at $600 billion a year. For some, the price is paid in pain, loneliness, and stress, especially since the role can be isolating and difficult. However, one group is dedicated to working with these caregivers, and the pandemic helped them spread their message of hope and help. Barry Petersen has more.