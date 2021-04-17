Live

Watch CBSN Live

How "The Onion" predicted Trump's rise

A 2015 Onion satirical article penned by "Donald Trump" is gaining traction online this week. The article was published soon after Trump announced his bid for the presidency last year. Elaine Quijano has the details from the satirical op-ed.
