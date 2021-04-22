Live

How the NYPD are investigating Chelsea blast

Investigators are searching for clues in a Manhattan explosion that injured 29 people Saturday night. Authorities say the blast appears to be intentional. Former FBI official Dimitri Roberts joins CBSN to discuss the investigation.
