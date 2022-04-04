Watch CBS News

How the London “laundromat” works

“This is London’s core industry. This is what we do: transforming thugs into aristocrats 24-hours a day.” Journalist and author Oliver Bullough showed Bill Whitaker around London to explain how the London “laundromat” works. https://cbsn.ws/35A5KfI
