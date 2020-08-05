How the coronavirus pandemic left millions of Americans without health insurance In this installment of Eye on Money, "CBS This Morning" takes a look at how the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is not just costing jobs, but leaving millions of Americans without health coverage. More than 50 million people have applied for unemployment since the pandemic began, and nearly half of U.S. workers get their health insurance through work. One study found that an estimated 5.4 million American workers lost their health insurance in just three months. Michelle Miller reports, and CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins the show to discuss coverage alternatives and what Americans who lost their coverage can do.