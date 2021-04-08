Live

Watch CBSN Live

How the "Cajun John Wayne" calls out suspects

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Lt. Clay Higgins talks straight about crime directly to suspects and encourages them to turn themselves in. His videos have gone viral, reaching millions online. CBS News' David Begnaud reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.