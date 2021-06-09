Live

How the 25 wealthiest Americans can pay little to no federal income taxes

Nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica obtained never-before-seen IRS information and found the 25 richest Americans sometimes paid little or no federal income taxes. That includes Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos, the richest person in America. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston reports on reaction to the report, and Robert McClelland, a senior fellow with the Tax Policy Center, joined CBSN to discuss.
