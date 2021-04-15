Live

Watch CBSN Live

How Ted Cruz won in Wisconsin

Ted Cruz's victory in Wisconsin denied Donald Trump a key state on the path to the Republican nomination. CBSN's Jamie Yuccas and Anthony Salvanto have analysis of how Cruz won at the CBSN Decision Desk.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.