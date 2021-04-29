Live

Watch CBSN Live

How tax credits can save you money

During tax season, people often leave money on the table by forgetting to claim one or more of the many credits they may qualify for. Jill Schlesinger offers tips on to use these tax breaks to save money this year.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.