How startups like Uber and Airbnb changed rules of business Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky revolutionized the fields of transportation and travel with their startups. Brad Stone, Bloomberg News' head of global technology coverage, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how he chronicled the often rocky rise of these tech titans for his new book, "The Upstarts: How Uber, Airbnb, and the Killer Companies of the New Silicon Valley are Changing the World."