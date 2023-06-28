How to protect your skin from wildfire smoke and air pollution Wildfire smoke from Canada has been drifting into parts of the U.S. this week -- affecting cities like Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Milwaukee. Recent studies cited by the American Academy of Dermatology found smoke like this is associated with an increase in visits for skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis. New York-based dermatologist Dr. Shayan Cheraghlou joins CBS News to discuss how air pollution interacts with the skin and what can people do to protect their skin from smoke.