How significant is Nikki Haley's lack of endorsement for Donald Trump? Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley suspended her 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina, and stopped short of endorsing former President Donald Trump, who will likely be the Republican nominee. On the same day, Senate Minority Leader Mitch MCConnell threw his support behind Trump. CBS News' Nidia Cavazos has more on Haley's announcement and Taurean Small looks ahead to the general election.