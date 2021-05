How should the White House proceed amid new Russia allegations? Now that President Trump is back from his international trip, his administration faces glaring new questions about its alleged ties to Russia and Mr. Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is now at the center of the controversy. Rick Davis -- republican strategist and former campaign manager for Sen. John McCain -- joined "Red & Blue" for a Strat Chat to discuss how the White House should proceed.