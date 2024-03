How Shohei Ohtani's gambling scandal compares to Pete Rose's Thursday is opening day for most of Major League Baseball, but the alleged gambling scandal involving the interpreter of LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is drawing attention away from the diamond. Ohtani denied ever placing any bets on sporting events and said he was a victim of theft. Keith O'Brien, author of "Charlie Hustle," joins CBS News to unpack baseball's biggest gambling scandal since Pete Rose's.