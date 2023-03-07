Watch CBS News

How San Diego is bouncing back from COVID

While many American downtowns are still struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego is bouncing back. Consumer correspondent Ash-Har Quraishi talks to local residents, business owners and researchers about why.
