How Russia's Wagner group exploits Africa to fund the Ukraine war A CBS News investigation is revealing the story behind the Wagner group, a Russian private army with close ties to President Vladimir Putin that is heavily involved in the war in Ukraine. Our undercover video shows a vivid picture of the Wagner group's activities in central Africa, where it is accused of propping up dictatorships in return for minerals that help fund its paramilitary activities around the world. Debora Patta reports.