How real is voter fraud and can the election actually be rigged? Donald Trump has made waves by claiming that the presidential election is rigged. But Wendy R. Weiser, who directs the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, says voter fraud is "vanishingly rare." She joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to explain the different types of voter fraud, and the "real risk" of the election hacking threat.