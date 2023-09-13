Watch CBS News

How police found escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante

It took about two weeks, but convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante is back in custody after escaping from a Philadelphia-area prison. CBS News correspondent Jarred Hill has more on how officials apprehended Cavalcante.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.