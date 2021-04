How Phil Knight's "crazy idea" conquers the sporting world Nike is the largest athletic shoe and apparel company on the planet, with sales topping $30 billion last year. It's been over 50 years since co-founder Phil Knight gave birth to the brainchild that's grown into a sporting goods empire. Now he's stepping down from the Chairman role, and has documented his steps along the way in new book called "Shoe Dog." Lee Cowan profiles the man behind the Nike swoosh.