Among recent reports about new moralistic trends on college campuses, the newest cover story for The Atlantic, "The Coddling of the American Mind,” takes a look at the over-reliance of political correctness at colleges and universities. One of the article’s writers, Jonathan Haidt, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss how “trigger warnings” and “microaggressions” are shaping the academic experience for students and why this can be so dangerous.