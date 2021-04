How Paris attacks could impact 2016 race The Paris attacks shifted the focus of Saturday's CBS News Democratic presidential debate in Iowa, as Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Martin O’Malley responded to how they would defeat ISIS. All three candidates face criticism from Republicans for not using “radical Islam” to describe the source of the attacks. CBS News political director and “Face the Nation” moderator John Dickerson joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how the attacks are changing the campaign discourse.