How parents' anxiety can affect their kids A new book explores how parents’ anxiety can affect their children’s well-being. Nearly one in three adults and one in three children aged 13 to 18 will experience anxiety disorder over the course of their lifetime. Psychologist Madeline Levine is the author of “Ready or Not: Preparing Our Kids to Thrive in an Uncertain and Rapidly Changing World.” She joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her new book.