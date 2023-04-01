Watch CBS News

How Panama grows coffee that sells for $100 a cup

A cup of freshly-brewed "Geisha" coffee can sell for $100 dollars in the U.S. -- but why? The coffee, grown in Panama's Chiriqui Province, is among the world's most coveted. Manuel Bojorquez reports on what makes it so special.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.