How online retailers are trying to improve return process

Holiday shoppers this year spent more than $800 billion, setting a new record. Online purchases rose more than 18 percent. The record sales mean retailers will deal with a huge number of returns. Forty-five percent of consumers will return at least one item between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31. They will be part of the $90 billion of returns over the entire holiday season. That's forcing shops to find new ways to make returns more convenient. Fortune senior editor-at-large Leigh Gallagher joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the returns dilemma.
