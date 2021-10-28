How one military mom mobilized thousands of volunteers to bring sense of hope to Afghan refugees With tens of thousands of Afghan refugees arriving in the U.S. since August, Amy Marden, a military spouse and mom of two, saw there was a need to help these refugees get their life started in America. With a group of other military spouses and veterans, she started React DC, an organization that not only connects refugees with physical needs like furniture and clothes, but also helps with more complicated needs, like finding doctors for their children and signing up for school. Debra Alfarone has the details.