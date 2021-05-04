How one evangelist's message is received in Pakistan An unassuming 86-year-old evangelist is sharing a message of healing around the world. Marilyn Hickey has traveled for years to several predominantly Muslim countries to spread the Gospel. She says her goal is not to convert but to educate. James Brown traveled with Hickey last month for "CBSN: On Assignment" and learned how her message is received in the Muslim world. Watch "CBSN: On Assignment" on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.