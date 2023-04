How one California man serving life in prison received a second chance at life Bradley Arrowood is a dog trainer for lead national correspondent David Begnaud, but before his career took off, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. David sat down with Arrowood who told him how working with dogs helped him receive a second chance, and also with former California Governor Jerry Brown, who played a role in Arrowood's release while seeking a second chance of his own.