How Oculus Touch brings your hands into virtual reality Virtual reality is becoming even more realistic with its game-changing technology. VR company Oculus is introducing its Touch hand controllers Tuesday. They bring its virtual reality into a new dimension. Oculus co-founder and CEO Brendan Iribe joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why the company wanted to bring hands into the VR world, and the Brendan Iribe Center for computer science at University of Maryland.