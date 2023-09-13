Watch CBS News

How North Korea has the means to help Russia

U.S. officials warn the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia President Vladimir Putin could lead to an arms deal between the two. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports on the talks from Dnipro, Ukraine.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.