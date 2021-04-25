Live

Watch CBSN Live

How NGOs played into Haiti's situation

Foreign non-profit organizations and aid groups committed millions of dollars to help Haiti back to its feet. Why do Haitians feel like aid never reached them? Vladimir Duthiers speaks with CBSN's panel about that.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.