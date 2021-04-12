Live

Watch CBSN Live

How Nextdoor app hopes to bring communities together

Nearly a third of Americans have no interaction with their neighbors, partly due to lower levels of trust, according to a report. The Nextdoor social network is trying to put a stop to this trend by connecting people on issues including safety, finding a babysitter or selling a used couch. Nextdoor CEO and founder Nirav Tolia joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the free networking site, which is used by more than 85,000 neighborhoods across the country.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.