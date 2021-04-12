How Nextdoor app hopes to bring communities together Nearly a third of Americans have no interaction with their neighbors, partly due to lower levels of trust, according to a report. The Nextdoor social network is trying to put a stop to this trend by connecting people on issues including safety, finding a babysitter or selling a used couch. Nextdoor CEO and founder Nirav Tolia joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the free networking site, which is used by more than 85,000 neighborhoods across the country.